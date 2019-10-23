Schmolz + Bickenbach to raise cash after getting snared in 'steel crisis'

By John Miller

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Schmolz + Bickenbach STLN.S is planning a capital hike of up to 350 million Swiss francs ($353.75 million) and slashed its full-year forecast again after saying it had become trapped in a steel industry crisis.

The Lucerne-based company said on Wednesday it was planning a Dec. 2 extraordinary general shareholders meeting to vote on the capital hike. Swiss car dealership billionaire Martin Hafner has pledged to contribute up to 325 million francs, the company said, in a move that could boost his holdings to 37.5% from 17.5% at present.

Schmolz + Bickenbach, which supplies the aerospace, automotive, medtech and mining industries, has been caught in a downward spiral exacerbated by trade conflicts and political uncertainties.

After having cut its full year forecast only last month, it did so again, saying adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be below the range of 70 million euros ($77.85 million) to 100 million.

"The weakness in the most important end markets, such as the automotive industry...led to a crisis in the steel industry that Schmolz + Bickenbach was unable to escape," Schmolz said. "After examining all feasible options, the Board of Directors decided to propose to the shareholders an increase of the share capital."

The capital increase is projected to total between 189 million Swiss francs ($191.02 million) and 350 million francs and could upend the ownership situation: Currently the Renova Group of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, with a nearly 27% stake, is the bigggest shareholder.

($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.8992 euros)

(Reporting by John Miller, edited by John Revill)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.