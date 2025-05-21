SCHMID Group Announces Positive Market Turnaround Driven by AI Server Growth and Strategic Initiatives

SCHMID Group reports positive order growth driven by AI server demand, aiming for long-term competitiveness amid ongoing trade challenges.

The SCHMID Group, based in Freudenstadt, Germany, reports a positive turnaround following a difficult 2024 impacted by the US-China trade conflict. Incoming orders have rebounded, fueled by strong growth in the AI server market, which is expected to contribute to continued demand through 2025 and 2026. CEO Christian Schmid highlights the effectiveness of the company's strategic realignment and its response to ongoing global challenges, including exploring strategic partnerships to enhance market presence and foster growth. The company aims for sustainable competitiveness and reflects confidence in its future trajectory, backed by favorable market trends. SCHMID is a leading provider of high-tech solutions across several industries, including electronics and renewable energy.

Incoming orders are within the expected range, confirming a positive market trend for the SCHMID Group.

The AI server segment is experiencing dynamic growth, leading to a significant surge in volume and promising outlook for the future.

The company is evaluating strategic and financial partnerships to strengthen its market position and enable sustainable growth.

Positive market signals indicate that the company's strategic realignment is yielding beneficial results, contributing to long-term competitiveness.

Despite indicating a positive market trend, the press release acknowledges ongoing challenges stemming from the trade conflict between the USA and China, which could impact future performance.



The need to evaluate strategic and financial partnership opportunities may imply that the company could be relying on external collaborations to strengthen its position, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in its current strategy.



While the company states it is experiencing a turnaround, the reference to a "challenging year" in 2024 raises concerns about the stability of its recent improvements and underlying business health.

What recent trends is the SCHMID Group experiencing?

The SCHMID Group is experiencing a positive turnaround with growth in incoming orders, particularly in the AI server segment.

How is the trade conflict impacting SCHMID Group?

Ongoing trade conflicts between the USA and China are viewed as medium- to long-term factors affecting the company's operations.

What is the SCHMID Group's strategy for future growth?

The SCHMID Group is evaluating strategic and financial partnerships to strengthen its market position and support sustainable growth.

What industries does the SCHMID Group serve?

The SCHMID Group provides solutions for high-tech industries, including electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems.

When was the SCHMID Group founded?

The SCHMID Group was founded in 1864 and currently employs over 800 people worldwide.

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenging year in 2024, which was particularly affected by the ongoing trade conflict between the USA and China, the SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD) is now experiencing a welcome turnaround. Incoming orders are currently within the expected range, confirming the positive market trend that began to emerge at the end of 2024.





A key driver of this development is the dynamic growth in the AI server segment. Increasing market interest and rising demand in this area are leading to a significant surge in volume. Current assessments suggest that this trend will continue and intensify throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026 - offering SCHMID a promising outlook.





“The current market signals clearly show that our strategic realignment is bearing fruit,” says Christian Schmid, CEO of the SCHMID Group. “The situation is visibly stabilizing - and we are seizing the opportunities provided by technological advancements, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.”





At the same time, SCHMID is responding to ongoing global challenges resulting from the trade conflict, which continues to be viewed as a medium- to long-term influencing factor. The company is currently evaluating several strategic and financial partnership opportunities to further strengthen its market position in key regions and to dynamically expand growth through targeted collaborations.





“Our goal is to ensure long-term competitiveness and enable sustainable growth,” Christian Schmid continues. “We expect to make timely decisions on these cooperation initiatives in order to seize the opportunities at hand swiftly and effectively.”





The SCHMID Group looks ahead with confidence to the coming months and years. A combination of clear strategic direction and favorable market trends provides a strong foundation for a sustainable growth trajectory.







About the SCHMID Group







The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.





