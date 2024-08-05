SCHM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHM ETF (Symbol: SCHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.56, changing hands as low as $73.93 per share. SCHM shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHM's low point in its 52 week range is $62.87 per share, with $82.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.