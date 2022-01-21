US Markets
SLB

Schlumberger's profit rises as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Schlumberger NV reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for the company's oilfield services and related equipment was boosted by producers looking to capitalize on higher crude prices.

Updates with background on crude prices, CEO comment

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV SLB.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for the company's oilfield services and related equipment was boosted by producers looking to capitalize on higher crude prices.

Crude prices surged about 50% last year and are currently trading at seven-year highs on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery and tight supplies in the market.

"Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year and to further strengthen in 2023", said Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger's chief executive officer.

Worldwide rig counts was 1,563 at the end of the fourth-quarter, compared with 1,104 in 2020, according to Baker Hughes' data.

The world's largest oilfield services provider said net income rose to $601 million, or 42 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from $374 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular