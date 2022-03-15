Schlumberger wins gas drilling project from Saudi Aramco

March 15 (Reuters) - Schlumberger SLB.N said on Tuesday it has received a contract from Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

