Schlumberger wins gas drilling project from Saudi Aramco
March 15 (Reuters) - Schlumberger SLB.N said on Tuesday it has received a contract from Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.