Schlumberger wins gas drilling project from Saudi Aramco

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON

March 15 (Reuters) - Schlumberger SLB.N said on Tuesday it has received a contract from Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

