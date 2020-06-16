Schlumberger to take charge of up to $1.4 bln due to ongoing restructuring - CEO

June 16 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV SLB.N expects a charge of up to $1.4 billion due to its ongoing restructuring and related layoffs, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said at a conference on Tuesday.

Le Peuch said the restructuring, which will include cuts in the company's product lines and a focus on just five key basins, is expected to permanently save about $1.5 billion in costs annually.

The one-time charges associated with the restructuring and headcount reductions will be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, while additional costs will be also incurred from a "rationalization" of the company's asset base that is ongoing, the CEO said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

