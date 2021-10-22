US Markets
Schlumberger third-quarter profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Schlumberger NV reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted income on Friday, buoyed by higher demand for the company's oilfield services and related equipment from producers looking to capitalize on a rebound in crude prices.

The world's largest oilfield services provider said net income, excluding charges & credits, was $514 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $228 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

