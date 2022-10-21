Schlumberger third-quarter profit jumps 65%

US Markets
Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd reported a 64.9% jump in third-quarter profit on Friday as a surge in oil prices encouraged drilling activity and boosted demand for its services.

Net income was $907 million, or 63 cents a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $550 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

