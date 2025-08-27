Schlumberger (SLB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Schlumberger (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $35.98, demonstrating a +1.87% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.21%.

The stock of world's largest oilfield services company has fallen by 0.87% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.68, showcasing a 23.6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.98 billion, indicating a 1.96% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.88 per share and a revenue of $35.51 billion, signifying shifts of -15.54% and -2.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. At present, Schlumberger boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.12.

It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 9.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

