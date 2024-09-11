Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $39.57, demonstrating a -0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company witnessed a loss of 9.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.89, showcasing a 14.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.3 billion, up 11.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $36.88 billion, which would represent changes of +17.11% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Schlumberger presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.91.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

