Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $56.51, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 19.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2023. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.25 billion, up 21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $33.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.61% and +18.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Schlumberger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.19, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.