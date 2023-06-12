Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $47.02, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.26 billion, up 21.9% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $33.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.07% and +18.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.