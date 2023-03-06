Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $55.35, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 6.36% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.55 billion, up 26.64% from the prior-year quarter.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $32.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.53% and +16.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Schlumberger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

