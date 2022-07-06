Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $32.73, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 31.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2022. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.27 billion, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $26.09 billion, which would represent changes of +44.53% and +13.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.85.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SLB

