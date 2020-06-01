Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $18.43, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

SLB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SLB to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 102.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.78 billion, down 30.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $23.92 billion, which would represent changes of -89.12% and -27.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.15% lower. SLB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SLB has a Forward P/E ratio of 116.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.48.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 17.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 11.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

