Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $36.45, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 22.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 10.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.51, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

