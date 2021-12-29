Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $29.65, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 4.99% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 10.02% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $22.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.29% and -3.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.84.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

