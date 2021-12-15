Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $29.31, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 9.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 77.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.09 billion, up 10.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $22.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.29% and -3.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.43.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.