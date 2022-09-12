Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Rises 41% in a Year: Here's Why

Schlumberger Limited SLB shares have gained 41% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.8% growth.

Schlumberger has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to see year-over-year earnings growth of 57.8% in 2022.



Let’s discuss the factors related to the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

The West Texas Intermediate crude price, trading around $85 per barrel, has increased significantly in the past year. The sharp rise in oil price can be hitched to the assumptions by many analysts that the Ukraine war may be prolonged.

Higher oil price is beneficial for exploration and production activities, leading to increased demand for oilfield services. This is because oilfield service players help drillers set up oil and gas wells efficiently. Being a leading oilfield service player, Schlumberger is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand.

Schlumberger’s greater reliance on the lucrative international market is appreciable. With the expectation that upstream business remains favorable, the company will likely generate significant cash flows from North America and international operations. For 2022, the oilfield service player has revised its revenue outlook upward to $27 billion.

The oilfield service player’s commitment to the energy transition is commendable. It has an ambitious plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It boasts of becoming the first company in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition to the net-zero emission target.

Beside this, the company focuses on improving its technology with changing market demand. Its decarbonization technology and customized digital integration are likely to position it well to outperform peers. Thus, by providing technology to lower customer emissions, it will be better placed to meet energy demand by addressing climate change.

The above-mentioned factors suggest that Schlumberger, one of the most attractive players in the oilfield service space, is poised for further upside in the future.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector can look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EQT Corporation EQT is a pure-play Appalachian explorer, which is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States. For 2022, it expects a free cash flow of $2.2-$2.5 billion, suggesting an increase from $934.7 million reported last year.

EQT Corp has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Momentum and B for Growth. EQT is expected to see earnings growth of 329.4% in 2022.

TotalEnergies SE TTE is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies. TTE is managing long-term debt quite efficiently and trying to keep the same at manageable levels. As of Jun 30, 2022, its cash and cash equivalents were $32,848 million. This was enough to address the current borrowings of $14,589 million.

TotalEnergies has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and Growth, and B for Momentum. TTE is expected to see earnings growth of 107% in 2022.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. MUSA remains committed to returning excess cash to its shareholders through continued share buyback programs. The fuel retailer approved a repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion, which will commence once the existing $500-million authorization expires and be completed by Dec 31, 2026.

Murphy USA has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Momentum, and B for Value and Growth. MUSA is expected to see earnings growth of 62.7% in 2022.



