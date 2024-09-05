Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Schlumberger (SLB) standing at $41.22, reflecting a -0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Schlumberger will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.89, reflecting a 14.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.3 billion, up 11.96% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.49 per share and a revenue of $36.88 billion, indicating changes of +17.11% and +11.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Schlumberger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.49.

One should further note that SLB currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

