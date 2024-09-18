Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Schlumberger (SLB) standing at $41.42, reflecting a -0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.3 billion, showing a 11.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $36.88 billion, indicating changes of +17.11% and +11.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Currently, Schlumberger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.54, so one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

