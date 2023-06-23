Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $46.59, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 3.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.26 billion, up 21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $33.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.07% and +18.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.9.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

