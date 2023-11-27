Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $52.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.84, showcasing a 18.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9 billion, up 14.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $33.12 billion, representing changes of +36.24% and +17.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Schlumberger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Schlumberger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 0.71 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

