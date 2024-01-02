Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Schlumberger (SLB) ending at $51.98, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has climbed by 0.02% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Schlumberger will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 19, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9 billion, reflecting a 14.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Schlumberger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.36.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

