Schlumberger (SLB) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Schlumberger (SLB) standing at $44.78, reflecting a +0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen an increase of 12.06% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 18, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.89, indicating a 14.1% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.3 billion, up 11.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $36.8 billion, indicating changes of +16.44% and +11.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.6% decrease. As of now, Schlumberger holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.67, so one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

