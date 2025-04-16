Schlumberger (SLB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Schlumberger (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $34.15, demonstrating a +1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have depreciated by 17.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Schlumberger in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 25, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 1.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.6 billion, indicating a 1.21% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $37.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.76% and +3.76%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Schlumberger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.5 for its industry.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 8.06 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

