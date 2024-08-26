Schlumberger (SLB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Schlumberger (SLB) reached $45.60, with a +1.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Schlumberger will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.89, reflecting a 14.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.3 billion, indicating a 11.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $36.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.11% and +11.29%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Currently, Schlumberger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.99 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

