Schlumberger (SLB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $54.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 10.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming release. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.67 billion, up 12.06% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $37.29 billion, representing changes of +18.79% and +12.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Schlumberger holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.13 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

