Schlumberger (SLB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Schlumberger (SLB) ending at $49.15, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has dropped by 8.44% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.84, signifying a 18.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9 billion, up 14.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $33.12 billion, which would represent changes of +36.24% and +17.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Schlumberger presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Schlumberger is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42.

One should further note that SLB currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.