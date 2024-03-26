Schlumberger (SLB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $54.07, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have appreciated by 11.84% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Schlumberger will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 19.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.67 billion, indicating a 12.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $37.29 billion, indicating changes of +18.79% and +12.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Schlumberger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Schlumberger is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Schlumberger is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.71, which means Schlumberger is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

