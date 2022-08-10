Schlumberger (SLB) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Schlumberger (SLB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SLB broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Over the past four weeks, SLB has gained 6.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SLB's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SLB for more gains in the near future.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- 3 Fintech Stocks To Watch In August 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebound Following Back To Back Losing Days
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance