Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Schlumberger (SLB) reported $8.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Schlumberger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue by Geographical Area- North America : $1.64 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $1.64 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenue by Geographical Area- Middle East & Asia : $3.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.

: $3.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%. Revenue by Geographical Area- Europe & Africa : $2.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

: $2.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Revenue by Geographical Area- Latin America : $1.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $1.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenue- Digital & Integration : $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Revenue- Reservoir Performance : $1.74 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenue- Eliminations & other : -$164 million versus -$159.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.

: -$164 million versus -$159.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change. Revenue- Production Systems : $2.94 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.

: $2.94 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year. Revenue- Well Construction : $3.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $3.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration : $356 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.21 million.

: $356 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.21 million. Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance : $371 million compared to the $350.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $371 million compared to the $350.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income Before Taxes- Eliminations & other: -$71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$54.55 million.

Shares of Schlumberger have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.