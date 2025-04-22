Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Schlumberger (SLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.6 billion, declining 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Schlumberger metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital & Integration' should arrive at $988.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Reservoir Performance' should come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Production Systems' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Well Construction' to reach $3.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Geographical Area- North America' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Latin America' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Europe & Africa' will likely reach $2.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Middle East & Asia' to come in at $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration' reaching $292.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $254 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance' will reach $334.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $339 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income Before Taxes- Production Systems' of $438.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $400 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income Before Taxes- Well Construction' at $586.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $690 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Schlumberger here>>>



Shares of Schlumberger have experienced a change of -17% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.