Schlumberger (SLB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $36.65, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 1.57% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 18, 2025. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.48 billion, down 7.25% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $35.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.14% and -1.15%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Schlumberger is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.17 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 9.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.