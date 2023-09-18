Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $61.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 4.39% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.33 billion, up 11.44% from the prior-year quarter.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $32.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.7% and +17.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20, which means Schlumberger is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.