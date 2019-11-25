Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $37.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 4.27% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SLB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SLB is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.28 billion, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $32.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.88% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. SLB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SLB has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.64, so we one might conclude that SLB is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 3.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

