Schlumberger (SLB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SLB recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

SLB has rallied 16.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates SLB could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at SLB's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 4 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch SLB for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

