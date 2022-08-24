Schlumberger (SLB) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Schlumberger (SLB) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SLB crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

SLB has rallied 10.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SLB could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SLB's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting SLB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.





Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.