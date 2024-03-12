Schlumberger (SLB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $51.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.54%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company witnessed a gain of 7.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.67 billion, indicating a 12.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $37.29 billion, indicating changes of +18.79% and +12.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Schlumberger is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

