Schlumberger (SLB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $35.06, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 25.08% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 22, 2022. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion, up 11.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $26.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.53% and +13.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Investors should also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

