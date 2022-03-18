Schlumberger (SLB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $39.73, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 3.89% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 61.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.04 billion, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $26.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.91% and +15.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Schlumberger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.33, which means Schlumberger is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

