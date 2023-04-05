Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $50.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 6.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 76.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, up 26.64% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $32.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.53% and +16.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.1, which means Schlumberger is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

