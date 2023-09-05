Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $60.21, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 3.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.17% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.33 billion, up 11.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $32.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.7% and +17.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Schlumberger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.1.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

