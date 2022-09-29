Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $35.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 7.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.1 billion, up 21.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $27.25 billion, which would represent changes of +57.81% and +18.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.