Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $49.57, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 29.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion, up 11.23% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $26.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.53% and +13.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Schlumberger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.42, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

