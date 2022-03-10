Schlumberger (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $43.40, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.47% and +15.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.79, which means Schlumberger is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.