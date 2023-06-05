Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $46.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 2.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Schlumberger is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.26 billion, up 21.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $33.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.07% and +18.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.08, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

