Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $60.43, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 6.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.33 billion, up 11.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $32.92 billion, which would represent changes of +36.7% and +17.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Schlumberger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.14, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

