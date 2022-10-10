Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $42.13, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 7.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.12 billion, up 21.85% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $27.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.81% and +18.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.37, which means Schlumberger is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

