Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $42.21, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 13.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.98 billion, up 14.52% from the year-ago period.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $26.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.34% and +14.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% lower. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.48, so we one might conclude that Schlumberger is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

